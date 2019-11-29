The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise will host its first “Gingerbread House Competition” fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be put back into the community through service projects, such as dictionaries to third-graders, Edwards Street Fellowship, Boy Scouts of America and Hope Clinic, among others.
Tickets are $100 for a team of up to four members. All materials will be provided. First place wins $500, second place gets $250 and third place gets $100.
Judges are Father Tommy Conway, Rep. Missy McGee and Tasha Messer-Williams of Art Cetera.
“This is a great way to start the holiday season with competition, fellowship and service to our community,” said organizer Tom Heanue of the Laurel-Hattiesburg Regional Airport.
For more information, contact Heanue at 601-545-3111 or tom.heanue@flypib.com.
