Recipe inspiration comes from many places. Sometimes it’s a thought out of thin air. Many times inspiration comes while dining in another restaurant while traveling. Other times a recipe is developed because of a surplus of ingredients or a special price of a select item.
Recipe development these days is much different than it was 30 years ago (and that’s a good thing). In the early days of our first restaurant, I was spending 90 hours a week in the kitchen. We fired our chef on opening night and I knew nothing about working in a commercial kitchen. Over the next few years, I taught myself how to cook in a commercial kitchen. I also started developing recipes. Eventually, my recipes replaced the recipes of the opening chef.
The first recipe I ever created was a shrimp bisque recipe that we still use in the restaurant today. In actuality, it’s not really a bisque, it’s a chowder. But I didn’t know any better and the chef I learned soup-making from called it a bisque, so that’s what I called it. We still call it a bisque.
These days, I’m pulled in a couple of dozen directions on a daily basis. It’s been years since I worked a line shift on one of our kitchens. When we open up a new concept, I spend time working with the kitchen staff developing new dishes and help with production, but they are all better than I ever was at pumping out food.
Mainly, I am inspired when I travel. Nothing sparks my creativity more than being on the road and working away from home. I do my best thinking while I’m out of town and away from the restaurants.
Sometimes recipes are created out of necessity. Years ago, I tried my hand at gardening and, instead of starting out small — with a couple of plants in pots — I did as I am prone to do and overdid it by planting a two-acre garden. I did this armed with zero knowledge of how to grow vegetables. If anyone at that time questioned whether I, as a neophyte gardener, had the knowledge to grow vegetables, it would have been clearly evident when they saw my four 100-foot rows of squash.
Within a matter of weeks, I was inundated with squash. It produced as fast as I could pick it. Our restaurant was covered up in squash. Every spare cooler shelf and corner of the pantry had squash stacked as high as we could get it.
This was more than 20 years ago and I was hitting my stride in recipe development. Faced with the dilemma of a squash surplus, I remembered a baked squash dish my mother had served a few years earlier. I asked her where she got the recipe, and then used that as a base recipe to create one of my favorite — and most popular — dishes, baked shrimp and squash.
I am not a particularly big fan of squash, though I love my baked shrimp and squash. To me, it is the perfect example of Piney Woods cuisine. It incorporates fresh shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico, Creole flavor profiles from Louisiana and squash from the gardens of South Mississippi.
It is the most frequently prepared recipe in my first cookbook, and I have demo’d it in presentations from New York to Texas and hundreds of points in between. Every September, we offer a special shrimp-themed menu in Crescent City Grill, and the baked shrimp and squash recipe is always one of the most popular offerings. We’re serving it now and it’s flying out of the kitchen.
Often during the summer months, I’ll get fresh vegetables from the farmers’ market and prepare an all-vegetable lunch with the only protein being my baked shrimp and squash recipe. The key to picking squash is to keep it small. The larger the squash, the more water it contains. Choose small squash and drain it well after cooking it in a sautee pan before adding it to the casserole. Most importantly, never plant 400 linear feet of squash unless you have nothing else to do but pick squash all summer.
Robert St. John’s baked shrimp and squash
6 cups squash, cubed (3/4-inch cubes)
1/4 cup clarified butter or canola oil
1 tbsp garlic, minced
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper, freshly ground
1 tbsp Creole seasoning
1/2 cup green onion, chopped
3 cups wild-caught, domestic Shrimp (36–42 count), peeled and de-veined
1/4 cup clarified butter or canola oil
1 tbsp old bay seasoning
1 tbsp garlic
1/2 cup onion, medium dice
1/4 cup red bell pepper, medium dice
1/4 cup green bell pepper, medium dice
4 tbsp butter, cubed
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup green onion
1 tbsp hot sauce
1 cup Ritz cracker crumbs, crumbled
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
• Sautee the first seven ingredients until the squash is cooked. Place squash in a colander and press out excess moisture with the back of a spoon. Pour all into a stainless steel mixing bowl.
• Sautee the next seven ingredients until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Transfer shrimp to the mixing bowl with the squash.
• Immediately add butter, parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion and hot sauce to the bowl with the hot shrimp/squash mixture. Stir well until butter and cheeses are melted.
• Pour the mixture into a 9 x 13 casserole dish. Mix together the Ritz crumbs, parmesan and parsley. Top casserole with the cracker crumb mixture and bake at 350 degrees until bubbly.
Yield: 6-8 Servings
Recipe published in A Southern Palate Cookbook, Different Drummer Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.