The Laurel Junior Auxiliary Golden Crown Award winner this year is Angie Cooley. She was presented with the award at JA’s fall social at the Laurel Country Club.
Cooley is a JA life member who enjoys volunteering on numerous projects and committees, including the Very Special Arts, which works with special needs’ children. Cooley works side by side with the children on all of the arts and crafts, and her devotion to this project can be seen year after year, according to her nomination.
Cooley is a member of the Garden Club and is also a Lauren Rogers Museum of Art volunteer. She works continuously in our community by volunteering at the ZAC House, which is a recovery center for women addicted to drugs and alcohol, and the Glory House, which exists to carry the love of Christ to our community and world by loving God and loving people.
She also attends and serves at CrossPointe Community Church and is a member of the mothers’ prayer group. This group prays every week for their children and other children of the community. She has been active in her children’s lives and their school activities from St. John’s Day School to West Jones High School. Her husband of 36 years Joey have three children — Kate, Chip and Jess.
Every year, Laurel JA accepts nominations for the Golden Crown Award. The guidelines for this award state that the nominee must be an outstanding Junior Auxiliary Associate or Life Member. Cooley goes “above and beyond” that as an outstanding role for our community, Laurel JA President Kathryn Davis said when presenting her with the award.
