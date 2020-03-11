Change precautionary, no cases in state so far
The Art of Healing has been rescheduled for this summer as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus outbreak around the country, officials with South Central Regional Medical Center said.
No cases of the sickness have been reported in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Department of Health, but it has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
“(T)o be proactive, and with input from the MSDH and the leadership of South Central Regional Medical Center’s medical staff, the event planners for Art of Healing have decided to reschedule the date of the event to Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7 p.m.,” according to a press release from SCRMC.
The Art of Healing had been scheduled for March 21. It will still be at The Gables and Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster will still be performing, said Becky Collins, executive director of the South Central Health Care Foundation.
“The event will be exactly the same as originally planned,” she said. The venue owners and band have been contacted and “graciously worked with our team to secure the new date for the event.”
All current ticket-holders and sponsors will be able to use tickets on July 11.
South Central Health Care Foundation hosts Art of Healing as an annual auction and social event to serve as its main fundraiser. The foundation’s primary purpose is to improve the health of the community by funding free programs for residents. Many lives have been saved as a result of the initiatives, Collins said.
For more information, call 601-399-0503 or email bcollins@scrmc.com. More information will be available at scrmc.com.
