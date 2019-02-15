George Carmichael and Travares Comegys sit next to each other in Laurel City Council meetings. And now they’ll be next to each other on the ballot for District 5 Supervisor.
Both qualified to run for that seat at the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office this week. Comegys is in his second term on the council in Ward 6 and his brother Stacy is serving his first term as Ward 5 Councilman. Carmichael is a four-term councilman who ran against longtime District 5 supervisor Jerome Wyatt four years ago and won 42 percent of the vote. Wyatt has not filed qualifying papers to seek an eighth term in the office. Sources close to him have said he does not intend to run again.
Carmichael and Comegys both qualified as Democrats and one other candidate, Chris Holifield, has qualified as an Independent. Before this week, no one had qualified to run for the office.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on March 1 to turn in their qualifying papers at the circuit clerk’s office. The only other new qualifier, as of Thursday afternoon, was Larry Blakeney. He is running as an Independent for District 1 Justice Court Judge. Republicans Grant Hedgepeth, Glen Musgrove, Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul have also qualified for the seat that had been held by Howell Beech, who isn’t seeking re-election.
Primary elections are set for Aug. 6. Candidates who are running under a party must fill out qualifying papers and pay $100 to run. Anyone who runs as an Independent must have at least 50 signatures from registered voters for a county-wide office or 15 signatures for a district office, along with a $100 filing fee.
The winners of the primaries will run against each other in the Nov. 5 general election.
