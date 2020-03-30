Members vote for final steps before road overlay projects begin
Grace Amos was the last member to join the City Council because of a special election this month. She was also the last one to join the council at its most recent meeting, sitting down beside her new colleagues just as they were about to adjourn.
The new Ward 6 councilwoman sat down in her seat between councilmen George Carmichael and Anthony Page just as they were voting on their last two agenda items, 15 minutes after the meeting started. She offered no explanation to her fellow council members.
Amos defeated Ira Martin in a runoff of a special election to fill the seat of Travares Comegys, who was elected Beat 5 supervisor this year.
Earlier in the meeting, the council voted unanimously, 5-0 (Councilman Jason Capers was absent) to award a 2020 overlay project to Walters Construction, which submitted the low bid of $1,598,133.90. Three other companies — Dunn Roadbuilders of Laurel, T.L. Wallace Construction Co. of Columbia and W.E. Blain & Sons of Mount Olive — also submitted bids that ranged from $1.7 to 1.9 million. Walters’ bid was the only one that came in under the engineer’s estimate of $1,697,858.
That project will cover the following:
• 5th Avenue from 24th Street north to the city limits;
• 24th Street to Highway 11;
• 18th Street from 7th Avenue to 5th Avenue;
• Elizabeth Street from Munson Street to Chantilly Street;
• Wansley Road from 10th Street to Flynt Road;
• Clairmont Circle, including Altamont, Brookwood and Linwood streets;
• Old Amy Road from Highway 15 to Old Bay Springs Road;
• Kimberly Drive, including Katherine Drive and Kellie Place;
• Oak Park Boulevard from railroad to Queensburg Avenue;
• Pearson Street from Brown Street to Anderson Street
The council also agreed to advertise for bids for the 5th Avenue and 13th Avenue Overlay and Drainage Improvements Project. The projects are being paid with general obligation bonds.
The council also voted 5-0 to proceed with a plan to issue general obligation bonds for up to $4.5 million for recreation improvements at or near the Sportsplex. No protests were filed, so the process can continue.
Council members also unanimously approved the second reading of 3 percent increases in water/sewer rates. They also all OK’d the second reading of two zoning ordinance amendments — one that changes residential property to “general commercial” for Bell Cabinet Shop at 724 and 728 North 14th Ave. and one that includes crematoriums in local laws that govern the location of mortuaries, funeral homes and undertakers.
The council also agreed to the auction sale of several old surplus vehicles and other equipment and to a handful of budget amendments. The council approved both 6-0.
Earlier in the meeting, the council agreed to conduct public hearings on April 21 for properties that had been deemed unclean by the Inspection Department. Those included demolition of 912 and 920 South Magnolia Street, which belongs to Karl Hardy. Also, 336 North 14th Avenue (RMF Funding LLC) and 1021 North 9th Avenue (1021 LLC).
The council unanimously voted for the city to proceed with cleaning property at 1646 Queensburg Ave. (owned by Frank Martin Estate, care of Donald Barnett), which had also been deemed a public menace by the Inspection Department.
Travel for advanced training for clerks Kristal Jones and Lauren Stewart (to Hattiesburg), and victims’ advocate Melicia Shaw Cooper (to Washington, D.C. and Dallas) was canceled because of bans associated with the spread of coronavirus.
