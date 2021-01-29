The Jones County Board of Supervisors adopted a debris-removal policy during a recent meeting in response to a problem that had been brought to light after tornadoes last year.
Vegetative debris that is generated by residents may be picked up by county road departments along the county right-of-way, according to the policy, “if (the debris) was produced within 100 feet of the residence.”
The policy was established after contractors were putting debris they cleaned from property by the road for the county to pick up for free even though disposal was part of the job they were paid to do, supervisors said at previous meetings.
“Debris generated by major debris-cleaning projects may not be picked up by county road departments,” according to the policy. “Extraordinary amounts of debris that would create a financial, labor, and/or equipment hardship may not be picked up by the county road departments. The road departments have an important duty to make sure the ditches and rights-of-way are clear and safe.”
