When four adults were arrested last month for neglecting five young children who were in their care, Capt. Tonya Madison of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more charges.
That prediction came true late last week. Douglas Lovett, 36, of Ellisville was charged with sexual battery after one of the children he was supposed to be caring for reported “being touched inappropriately,” according to a press release from JCSD spokeswoman Allyson Knotts. “A forensic interview was conducted and the victim revealed details of the inappropriate behavior.”
Sexual battery means that there was penetration. Lovett made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday and his bond was set at $10,000.
Lovett was one of four adults to be charged with five counts of child neglect last month when the JCSD found children ages 11, 9, 3, 1 and 2 months “malnourished, covered in insect bites” living in an un-air-conditioned log cabin on Highway 29 South.
“I’m guilty,” Lovett told a reporter after his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday, June 24. “I’m the only one responsible for this. It’s on me. They’re my kids, she (wife Rebecca Lovett-Smith) works 24/7 and I’m supposed to be taking care of them.”
In an unrelated case, 64-year-old William Dunham was charged with molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes. The charge stemmed from a call deputies responded to at a residence on Rayner Road, in south Jones County, on June 9.
“A concerned family member reported an adolescent female had said William Dunham, 64, had asked for a hug then touched her inappropriately,” Knotts wrote in a press release.
The teen underwent a forensic interview and revealed that Dunham had “acted inappropriately.”
He was arrested Thursday and made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday. His bond was set at $10,000.
Lovett and Dunham remained in jail on Monday.
