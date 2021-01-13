The Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive will be closed until further notice due to an upswing of COVID-19 cases and a recent positive test of one of the VMM volunteers.
"(The museum) will reopen when it is deemed safe for both our volunteers and our visitors," the VMM said.
Updates will be posted to veterans-memorial-museum.org and on the VMM's Facebook page.
