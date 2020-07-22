The Ellisville term of Jones County Circuit Court, which was scheduled to start Monday, is being postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, Judge Dal Williamson announced in a letter.
“Exposing potential jurors, court staff and parties to increased risks of COVID-19 is ill-advised at this time,” the judge wrote, noting that “at least one witness scheduled to testify at one of the first trials has tested positive for COVID.”
Arrangements had been made for trials to take place in the auditorium of the Whitehead Technology Center, where there was space and large adjoining rooms to accommodate juror deliberation while maintaining social-distancing. Dr. Jesse Smith and Jones College had “graciously granted” the court permission to use that space, Williamson wrote. And it is “highly likely” that the facility will still be used, possibly for the Laurel term of court in late August.
“But, at this moment, adding potential patients to an already stressed healthcare system is not an acceptable risk,” Williamson wrote.
The “large increase” in COVID cases in Jones County in recent weeks and the capacity to handle new cases at South Central Regional Medical Center are concerns, the judge wrote. SCRMC has been receiving patients from “non-traditional areas,” such as Natchez, Hazlehurst and Butler, Ala., in addition to local patients, “as required by federal law.”
Court officials will continue to carefully monitor local infection rates and evaluate risks after a few more weeks. When the time is right, summons will be sent to jurors and trials will be conducted again, Williamson wrote, encouraging those who are summoned to respond.
“It is likely that this will be at a time when not all fears or concerns about COVID-19 have been allayed or put to rest,” he concluded. “But the criminal justice system cannot be put on hold indefinitely with no trials. Please respond to your jury summons when that time arrives.”
