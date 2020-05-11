Two cars collided head-on Friday afternoon on Highway 28 near Gitano Grill outside of Soso, likely due to rainy weather, according to the Jones County Fire Council.
Everyone in the accident was “fine but knocked around a bit,” an unidentified witness said. Four people with minor injuries were transported for medical treatment. One of the vehicles reportedly hydroplaned, causing the accident.
Soso, Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded, which slowed traffic for more than an hour. The crash reportedly involved children, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Toys could be seen scattered on the ground.
