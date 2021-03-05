Community Bank’s “Crawfest” in downtown Laurel is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general tasting and a $30 ticket includes five pounds of crawfish to take home. Tickets can be purchased online through the Laurel Main Street website or its Facebook page. Tickets also can be bought at the gate, which will be at the corner of West Oak and Front streets near the Laurel Mercantile.
Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. and prize money is being provided by Community Bank. Awards will be presented for traditional boil, covefe, people’s choice and the spirit tent.
Anyone interested in entering the cook-off should visit laurelmainstreet.com.
