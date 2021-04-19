Hundreds of people swarmed downtown Laurel on Saturday to pinch, peel, eat and repeat at Community Bank’s Crawfest.
Tickets allowed for participants to taste as much crawfish as they pleased from more than 30 teams vying for cash prizes. All contestants cooked on-site and provided plenty of pounds of those fresh-water lobsters Mississippians love. The red bugs, yellow corn cobs and spicy potatoes lined tables of contestants hoping to place in four categories: People’s Choice, Spirit Award, Add-In and Traditional Boil. The prizes were provided by Community Bank.
The competition kicked off at 11 a.m. and wound down at 3 p.m. with plenty of vendors lining the streets of downtown Laurel.
The Crawfest Spirit Award went to Stew’s Crew Boiling Team, which took home a prize of $100. The People’s Choice Award and $100 went to the CrayCray Brothers team. For the Add-In Award, Lori Hearn State Farm team took home $500.
For the first time in Crawfest history there was a three-way tie for the Traditional Boil Award: Shuff Mauldin State Farm, Debbie West Realty and Lori Hearn State Farm teams. The judging sheet calculated peel-ability, texture, look and taste. To break the tie, the four categories were written on paper and one was drawn from a cup. Whichever team had the highest score in the category drawn won the prize. The judges drew the appearance category from the cup, and Lori Hearn State Farm Team took home the prize: a boiling pot and $500.
