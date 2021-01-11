Two people who died in a fire in Currie late Sunday night have been identified.
Ruth McCoy, 76, and Thomas McCoy Jr., 50, died as a result of a structure fire on Smith Drive just before midnight. Jones County Sheriff's Deputy LaDean Byrd sustained non-life threatening injuries attempting to save them.
The JCSD is conducting a joint investigation with the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Additional information is forthcoming.
