Lily Clark, a fourth-grade student at Laurel Christian School, works to find vital parts of a flower’s anatomy as the Dandy Lions Junior Garden Club learned about flowers, their purpose and design. The students learned about the importance of pollination and fertilization in this lesson. Pam Oglesby taught this lesson, and then each student was given fresh flowers to dissect and label each flower part. Dandy Lions is sponsored by Park Place Garden Club, a member of the Laurel Jones County Council of Garden Clubs, The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. Other PP club members assisting were Cynthia Sheppard, Susan Pounds, Deane Singley, Jane Hayes and Marilyn Biglane. (Submitted photo)
