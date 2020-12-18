Gov. Tate Reeves was joined by pastors from across the state to declare Sunday as a voluntary day of prayer, humility and fasting.
“Today, I am signing a proclamation to declare a Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting on Sunday, Dec. 20,” Reeves said. “As we’ve done throughout the history of this country, we will go to the Lord and ask for his protective hand over us as we enter 2021.”
While there have been many challenges throughout this year, from flooding, tornados and especially COVID-19, it is important for Mississippians to trust in God, he said.
“As we close out this year, I felt the need to go to God in prayer for our state, together,” Reeves said. “There is power in prayer. It is what God commands us to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.