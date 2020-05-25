Jones and Jasper countians will be electing a new representative next month, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks reminded voters.
“A lot of people have been wondering if we are still having the election, and we are,” she said.
The special election for the District 88 state House of Representatives seat will be on June 23. The date for the special election had previously been set for April 21 but was delayed during the governor’s shelter-in-place order from mid-March.
Tuesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to register in the circuit clerk’s office to vote in the special election. Three candidates are seeking the seat — Jason Dykes, Robin Robinson and Michael Walker. Special elections are non-partisan.
The seat was vacated when Republican Ramona Blackledge resigned just weeks after being elected because the House leadership ruled that longtime Jones County tax assessor/collector could not collect her legislative pay and her state retirement.
Republican Party primary runoffs for four U.S. Representative seats and one U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi will also be on the ballot June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.