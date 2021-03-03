From staff reports
It was a combination celebration and reunion for the Leadership Jones Class of 2019-20 at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art last week.
Graduates who didn’t get to celebrate the conclusion of the program as COVID-19 struck last March gathered for a private luncheon to celebrate their accomplishment.
“We abruptly ended with one remaining session and the graduation luncheon last March,” said program director Sandy Holifield of the Jones County Economic Development Authority. “Since that time, I have wanted to have something for this class of past participants to give them closure. With the help of graduation sponsor C Spire, we were able to do just that.”
Terrell Knight, vice president of Government Sales for C Spire, joined the class members to congratulate them along with class retreat facilitators George Bassi and Linda Gavin.
Following the luncheon, there was a virtual leadership training session with national corporate comedian and motivator John Davis.
Members of the class are:
• Jeannine Agee, Laurel City Schools
• Sylvia Clark, Hunt Southland Refining
• Ben Cole, State Farm Insurance
• Christy Drennan, Dunn Roadbuilders
• Chris Ishee, Community Bank
• Brynn Strickler, Homemaker
• Pollyanna Magee, Dixie Electric
• Peggy Padilla, South Group
• Ashley Rae, Sanderson Farms
• Diane Shoemake, Clark & Associates
• Anna Thornton, Homemaker
• Charlotte Gibbs-WiIliams, Laurel Housing Authority
The Future Leaders of Jones County program is in its final two months and the next Leadership Jones County program for adults will begin in the fall.
Log In
