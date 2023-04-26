The University of Southern Mississippi College Democrats will host a meet-and-greet with U.S. Senate candidate Ty Pinkins, Mississippi Attorney General candidate Greta Kemp Martin and Mississippi Secretary of State candidate Shuwaski Young today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. at the R.C. Cook Union meeting room G on the Hattiesburg campus.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit USM College Dems on Facebook.
