The Jones County Federation of Democratic Women will host a forum 6-8 p.m. July 23 at the Laurel Train Depot for candidates running in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary. The forum will feature candidates running in Jones County elections as well as candidates appearing on the state-wide ballot.
The forum is free and open to the public. Organizers encourage all voters to take the opportunity to listen to the candidates’ positions before casting a ballot. Light refreshments will be served.
