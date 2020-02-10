The Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Laurel Jones County Library (530 Commerce St., Laurel).
The guest speaker will be Joyce Dixon-Lawson, a member of the staff of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in Jackson. She began her career in 1988 and currently serves as Curator of Research and Genealogy for the two Mississippi museums. A recipient of a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Jackson State University, she has attended and hosted numerous events and workshops.
She will be sharing information to make visits to the Department of Archives easy and profitable, including how to gain access to the archives and items they have in the many research rooms.
Following the break, there will be a short business session.
Members are urged to attend and guests are always welcome.
