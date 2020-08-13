Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were able to de-escalate a potentially deadly situation when they responded to a “shots fired” complaint at a residence in the southwest part of the county on Wednesday afternoon.
An autistic boy was armed with two weapons and had fired at least one of them several times, Sheriff Joe Berlin said. Deputies Josh King and Derick Knight were the first to arrive on the scene, and they learned that the shooter was autistic.
“After several extremely tense moments,” the deputies were able to talk the shooter into dropping one of the weapons he was holding, Berlin said.
“This situation had the potential to require the use of deadly force by our deputies as the young man had been actively shooting before we arrived on scene,” Berlin said. “However, our deputies utilized their experience, training in critical incident shooting response, training in de-escalation techniques and situational awareness to bring this incident to a safe conclusion for all.”
JCSD deputies, investigators and command staff confirmed that shots had been fired into the home and that two weapons were used by the boy. The shooter was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for further evaluation. No injuries were reported to residents of the home, neighbors or responding JCSD personnel.
