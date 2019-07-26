Sgt. Lance Williams, from left, Sgt. Jared Lindsey and Deputy Jeff Monk of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were recognized in this year’s statewide Buckle for Life awards ceremony at Howard Technology Solutions headquarters. Williams was in the 200-plus club for Seat Belt Recognition after issuing 408 citations for the offense and in the 50-plus Club for Child Restraint Recognition for issuing 79 citations to violators. Monk was in the 100-plus Club for Seat Belt Recognition, with 127 citations, and the 25-50-Club for Child Restraint Recognition, with 38. Lindsey was also in the 25-50 Club for Child Restraint Recognition, with 33. More than 150 law enforcement officers from state, county and municipal agencies earned honors at the annual event. JCSD officials thanked Billy Howard Sr. and his crew for hosting the ceremony and for “his support of law enforcement.”
