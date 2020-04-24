The Jones County Sheriff's Department presented Certificates of Commendation to two JCSD deputies for their life-saving efforts for a Shady Grove gunshot victim in March.
Deputy Chase Smith and Deputy Jardian McDonald were presented individual commendations by Sheriff Joe Berlin, Patrol Division Capt. Scott Sims and JCSD command staff.
The commendations were for their “valiant efforts” to save a man who was shot twice on March 25 in the Shady Grove Community.
“Your commitment to duty, willingness to act, performance of CPR and bleeding control in accordance with your training is hereby noted,” the commendation read. “Further, your dedication to the residents of Jones County is greatly appreciated by the entire staff of the Jones County Sheriff's Department. Great job sir!”
It was signed by Sheriff Joe Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall
The shooting victim, 39-year-old Josh Maxey, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for emergency treatment and survived. The required training that JCSD deputies go through includes CPR, application of tourniquets/bleeding control and basic first aid.
"Both deputies exhibited great professionalism and courage in responding to the shooting scene and providing emergency medical care to the shooting victim until EMServ Ambulance Service arrived," Berlin said. "The importance of training was evident during the response to the shooting incident, including securing the scene and providing life-saving care. I am proud of the team we've assembled here at the Jones County Sheriff's Department and their commitment to doing a very difficult and dangerous job."
Maxey and his wife were involved in a domestic disturbance when her father, 64-year-old Acie Thornhill Jr., shot his son-in-law shot him on the right side of his torso and the right arm with a .45-caliber revolver, according to JCSD reports. Thornhill then showed symptoms of a heart attack and was transported b ambulance to Forrest General.
