South Central Regional Medical Center will host the South Central Diabetes Support Group session on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. Opthalmologist Dr. Sarah Queck will discuss the importance of proper eye care for those living with diabetes. This event is open to the community and will be at South Central Place in Laurel.
For more information about South Central’s Diabetes Education Services, call 601-426-4934 or visit scrmc.com.
Diabetes can damage the small blood vessels in your retina, which is the back part of the eye. This condition, known as diabetic retinopathy, also increases your risk of having glaucoma, cataracts and other eye problems. If you have diabetes, it is important to be screened annually for diabetic retinopathy.
