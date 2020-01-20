South Central Regional Medical Center will host a diabetes support group program Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. at South Central Place on Highway 15 North.
Dr. Rebecca Roberts, wound care medical specialist at SCRMC, will discuss diabetic treatment options available in wound care. South Central Diabetes support group is a monthly meeting offered to educate and support individuals with diabetes and caregivers of people who are diabetic. The meetings are on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel.
For more information, call 601-426-4934 or visit scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.