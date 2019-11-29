There will be different deadlines to conduct business with the Laurel City Council in both meetings in January.
Because of the New Year’s holiday, the Jan. 7 meeting will follow this schedule:
• The deadline for submission of items will be noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31;
• The agenda-setting session will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 and the council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Because of the Mississippi Municipal League’s Mid-Winter Conference in Jackson, the Jan. 21 meeting will follow this schedule:
• The deadline for submission of items will be at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 14;
• The agenda-setting session will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and the council meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
