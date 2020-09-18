A group of 15 line workers and warehouse personnel left Dixie Electric on Thursday morning to travel to Baldwin Electric Membership Cooperative, which is located on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
More than 78,000 of Baldwin EMC members were without power after the area sustained a direct hit from Hurricane Sally on Wednesday.
Baldwin EMC posted the following statement for their members on their Facebook page: “Up to 1,600 additional crews are on the way to assist, in addition to the 100 that arrived yesterday. We’re looking at prolonged, extensive outages due to the amount of damage.”
Over the past couple of weeks, linemen from Dixie Electric have been in DeRidder, La., restoring power to Beauregard Electric’s members after Hurricane Laura struck that area.
In prolonged outages, Dixie Electric rotates the linemen weekly so they can rest and see their families. The second group of line workers had just begun working in Louisiana when they were called back to Laurel because Hurricane Sally was predicted to hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“Unfortunately, this is turning out to be a difficult hurricane season for our neighbors in Alabama and Louisiana,” Dixie Electric General Manager Randy Smith said. “We are proud to respond to electric cooperatives in neighboring states and help restore electric service to their members.”
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in South Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke counties.
