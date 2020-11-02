After restoring power to the nearly 8,000 members who lost power in their service area because of Hurricane Zeta, 17 Dixie Electric line workers left Saturday morning to help Singing River Electric.
Singing River Electric’s system sustained significant damage from Zeta, with more than 62,000 members without power immediately after the storm. On Friday evening, the cooperative reported 24,500 still without power. Singing River is headquartered in Lucedale with district offices in Jackson and Greene counties.
Hurricane season 2020 has been busy. This is the fourth hurricane that Dixie Electric’s linemen have been called upon to assist with power restoration. Dixie Electric and Singing River Electric are both cooperatives that uphold the principle of “Cooperation Among Cooperatives.” Responding to the needs of others after natural disasters is living out this principle, Dixie Electric spokeswoman Lydia Walters said.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.
