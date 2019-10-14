Dixie Electric Power Association encourages its members to participate in its annual membership meeting on Saturday in auditorium of the Laurel office (1863 Highway 184).
Registration will open at 10 a.m., and the business session will begin at 11 a.m. From 10-11 a.m., there will be a free health fair provided by South Central Regional Medical Center and an energy fair provided by the employees of Dixie Electric.
For more information, contact Dixie Electric at 601-425-2535 or visit dixeepa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.