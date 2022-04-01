Michael Dixon, the executive director of the Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation, was a recent guest speaker at the Laurel Rotary Club. Dixon, left, is shown with Rotary President Risher Caves. The Laurel Rotary Club meets each Tuesday noon in the Laurel Country Club. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.