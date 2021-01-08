Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, DJ Transit has temporarily cut out shopping trips, according to a press release from the company.
“There must be a reduction of service at this time,” according to the press release.
Until further notice, transportation will be available for medical appointments, pharmacy pickup and a limited number of employment trips, officials said.
Riders are required to check their temperature 1-2 hours before pickup and they are asked to call the office at 601-682-0701 and cancel the trip if their temperature is 99 degrees or higher. Masks are mandatory for all riders.
“We all unite in prayer and look forward to brighter days ahead!” the press release concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.