There will be a public hearing/town hall meeting 10-11 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Laurel Train Depot and at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall in Bay Springs for officials from DJ Transit, Inc., and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to discuss services in those areas.
DJ Transit, Inc. of Laurel is applying with MDOT’s Public Transportation Division for assistance, through its Rural Area Program, to continue public transportation services within Jones, Jasper, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis and Covington counties. The goals of the Rural Area Program are to enhance the access of people in non-urbanized areas to healthcare, shopping, education, employment, public services and recreation.
DJ Transit is a service provider for MDOT. The non-profit organization,501(c)(3), operates a non-emergency, affordable, demand-response service open to the public of all ages. Last year, in Jones County alone, there were 12,904 trips for health-care appointments, rehabilitation and dialysis, plus 1,776 for employment, 1,729 for shopping and 1,226 educational trips for a total of 17,635 trips in Jones County.
The continued services in Jones and Jasper county are valued by many people who need the transportation service, but also by many physicians, educators and merchants who know that, without these services, these individuals would not make their appointments, DJ Transit officials said.
DJ Transit received a grant for riders 60 and older in Jones County, so they can apply to ride at no charge for health-care appointments and/or shopping.
Also, Jasper County transportation needs are being addressed with a focus to increase services within the city of Bay Springs immediately. More details of service will be discussed, and feedback is welcomed at the upcoming town hall meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.