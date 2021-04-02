Each day while the Legislature is in session, a doctor volunteers his or her time to come up to the Capitol to be on standby to offer medical services, if needed. Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) said it was his “distinct honor and privilege” to be able to introduce Dr. Patricia Tibbs as the doctor of the day. “Not only is she a great pediatrician, but a colleague that I get to work with on a daily basis,” he said. Tibbs is a pediatrician at Ellisville Medical Clinic, where Scoggin works as a nurse practitioner. (Facebook photo)
