Jasper County man arrested,
facing charges in two counties after LPD chase
A Jasper County man is in double trouble, facing charges in two counties after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a two-county chase and being in possession of drugs Tuesday afternoon.
Jermain Campbell 40, was arrested by Laurel Police Department in Jasper County — with the assistance of the Jones and Jasper county sheriff's departments, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bay Springs Police Department — shortly after 1 p.m.
He was arrested and charged by LPD with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in Bay Springs on Highway 15 near Alexander Hardware Store after Jasper County Sheriff's Department used a tire strip to bring the chase to an end, according to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.
Investigators were attempting to arrest an alleged drug suspect in North Laurel, said Chief Tommy Cox and the pursuit began.
The chase soon moved into the county on Flynt Road to Springhill Road with Jones County Sheriff's Department moving in to intercept around Sandy Lane.
“Something was thrown from the window near Popeyes on 15 North and was recovered and found to be methamphetamine,” Cox said. “The quantity is unknown at this time.”
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy Chief Mitch Sumrall were involved in the pursuit. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Laurel Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in a pursuit that eventually ended in Bay Springs with the suspect in custody and facing charges by LPD, Berlin said.
“Thankfully, the pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion and with the suspect facing charges.”
Jasper County was notified when the chase reached county lines, and a Jasper County Sheriff's deputy joined the pursuit, said Sheriff Randy Johnson.
"They put stop-stick out on Highway 15, and he stopped about a mile afterward with no problem," Johnson said. "After the chase and getting consent to serve a search warrant at his home in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Department found a lot of drugs at his residence. And when he gets out of Jones County, he will face some drug charges in Jasper County."
Some ecstasy pills and another drug were recovered at Campbell's home in Jasper County, and Jasper County narcotics had been looking into him for a while, said sources with knowledge of the case. The incident is currently under investigation and more details will be released later.
