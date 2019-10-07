A display on Sesame … oops, North Magnolia Street won this year’s Scarecrow Harvest contest. At right, Shugs Cookie Dough & Candy Bar, with, from left, Amanda Mathews, Judi Holifield and Alise Mathews, won first place. Second place went to Magnolia State Bank, below left, and third place went to Peddlers Junktion, below right, with Anna Kelly, Elana Lawson, Bryleigh Beahm, Marina Beahm and Judi Holifield in the photo. The junior winner was St. John’s Day School, above. A total of 40 scarecrows were entered in the contest this year. Honorable mentions went to SouthGroup, United Way, Plum Crazy, Rusty Chandelier and Guild and Gentry. The contest is hosted every year by Laurel Main Street, judged the day before the Loblolly Festival and enjoyed by thousands of festival-goers.
(Photos courtesy of
Laurel Main Street)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.