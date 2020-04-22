Kennedy Irving wasn’t able to have a birthday party due the shelter-in-place executive order, but a few folks at local emergency departments didn’t mind riding out to give her a small surprise.
Kennedy, 6, said on Monday that she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 5 — a little taller and smarter maybe. Her eyes lit up when all available units from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department drove by grandmother Melinda Perry’s house on Indian Springs Road.
Perry, wanting to surprise Irving in lieu of gathering up family members, called on the department for help. Sheriff Joe Berlin was happy to oblige, as units met at Calhoun Fire Station just before 1 p.m. to form a procession.
(Photos by Jack Hammett)
