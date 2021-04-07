A drive-through health fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jones County Extension Center office parking lot at 515 N. 5th Ave. in Laurel. The event was originally scheduled for March 25, but was postponed by stormy weather.
Participants will learn about community nutrition, education programs that help families eat healthier, learn new recipes and be more physically active.
For more information, call Ida Knight or Makenzi Blakeney at 601-428-5201.
