A driver was uninjured after reportedly blacking out at the wheel of his Jeep on Lower Myrick Road Wednesday morning, first-responders said. The unidentified driver swerved off the roadway in what Powers Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Lance Chancellor called a “medical incident.” The car struck driveway embankments before coming to a stop. The Jeep had to be towed. Powers VFD and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
(Photo by Jack Hammett)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.