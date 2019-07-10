Drug court donation

Six Jones County Drug Court participants who are residents in the Z.A.C. House Recovery Center and the Waltman House of Hope asked if they could have a fundraiser to get supplies for their recovery houses, which are operated by Dying to Live Ministries. All of the supplies pictured were donated by Jones County Drug Court participants. “I am so proud of them and honored to help such vital programs in our community,” said drug court coordinator Consuelo Walley. “Thank you Dying to Live Ministries for all that you do for the Jones County Drug Court.” From left are Kenyada Smith and Walley of the Jones County Drug Court, Dying To Live Director Melissa Sanders and Victoria Pitts, who is curriculum coordinator and a counselor for both houses. Sanders and Pitts are Z.A.C. House graduates who have been clean for more than five years. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.