The Mississippi Public Transit Association is hosting a statewide “Mississippi Community Transportation Day” in unification with the American Public Transit Association National Dump the Pump Day today (Thursday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sawmill Square Mall.
The project is designed to celebrate community transportation services that enhance the lives of so many being served throughout Mississippi and to also provide for important community resources to be shared.
Health screenings will be available by My Brothers Keeper and South Central Regional Medical Center.
Mississippi football icon Marcus Dupree will be on hand for a meet-and-greet.
