For his Eagle Scout project, 14-year-old Joshua Keith decided to share his love of reading and books. He obtained three newspaper racks, two of which were donated by Leader-Call owner/publisher Jim Cegielski, above with Joshua, then turned them into “Little Free Libraries.” All three will be located in his hometown of Ellisville — at Fitness Depot, Reading Connection and CashSaver grocery store. Ellisville residents are invited to “Take a book. Leave a book … or both.” Joshua, who has been a Boy Scout since fifth grade, said he “wants to encourage people to read more books and gain more knowledge.” He is the son of Davy and Amanda Keith.
