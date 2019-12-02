The Mississippi State Golden Egg Tour made a pair of stops in the Free State area, first in Taylorsville, where Elle and Paul Sullivan of Taylorsville got photos taken, and then in Laurel. The Egg is presented to the winner of the annual football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss 21-20 on Thanksgiving night to give the team the coveted Egg. At right, Bully rides in on a Taylorsville Fire Department tanker. (Photos by Brad Crowe)
