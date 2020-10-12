The city of Ellisville might be opting for a merchant-run Trunk-or-Treat event this year that would keep attendees inside their vehicles.
At the regular Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday, the issue was brought up as the state mandates that no more than 100 people can gather outdoors at a time, and Trunk-or-Treat has typically turned out more than that. The city usually sponsors the event, but event organizer Rita Sumrall suggested a drive-through event with spaced-out merchants on a one-way street. Police Chief Bruce Russell recommended Shelby Street, which runs parallel to the train tracks in front of Ellisville Feed & Garden, for easy traffic control. The city would be hands-off, per Sumrall’s suggestion.
“Participants would just hand candy into the vehicle, and we could even individually bag,” Sumrall said.
Shelby Street would be sectioned off starting at Ellisville Farm & Garden to West Pine Street, so the event now hinges on permission of the property owner to make use of the parking lot.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Russell said.
Event organizers would handle signage. The event would be on Oct. 31, as Halloween falls on a Saturday this year. Sumrall suggested a time frame of roughly 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 or 8 p.m.
For the past two years, the merchant turnout was about 30, meaning the event wouldn’t break state mandate, Sumrall said.
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and the Board of Aldermen recommended “everyone mask up” and to stay inside vehicles. No action was taken.
Next, Michael Mitchell was appointed as the Ellisville public defender at a salary of $5,100 per year, per the mayor’s recommendation. The vote was unanimous.
“He’s a veteran public defender in Jones County,” City Attorney Randy Laird said of Mitchell.
During department head reports, the board also approved hiring Walter Thigpen, a Perry County resident, as a probationary uncertified police officer for the Ellisville Police Department at a salary of $28,533. The board then agreed to pay a $180 fee for an EMT re-certification for EMServ paramedic Ronnie Haigler.
The city is also gaining momentum on its downtown facelift project, beginning with underground infrastructure. The city is advertising bids for contractors in the Leader-Call classifieds section to have work done on the water pipes and storm drains.
Buckhaults said the old water line under front street will be removed and replaced on Shelby in preparation for a downtown revitalization that would include having new decorative street lights, gutters and sidewalks, affecting Ivy Street, Court Street, Church Street and Front Street — or the “T” of the downtown area.
For now, infrastructure takes precedence in the first two phases of the project.
“If all goes well when we get to winter time, sometime soon after, we’ll be done with some of it,” Buckhaults said.
He said there isn’t yet a time frame for completion, but asks that residents be patient.
“We hope it all comes together,” Buckhaults said. “It’s kind of a one-time deal. There’s no use in putting all that money down for the streets if we don’t fix what’s under them. Everybody be patient, because the end result will be great.”
