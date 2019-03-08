The Ellisville Garden Club selection for the Yard of the Month for March is the home of Jenny Boyles of 30 Jacobs Cove in Ellisville. She does her own yard work. This early spring weather has many plants already in bloom. Boyles has also done her first lawn cutting for the year. Her front porch bed features drift roses, iris, azaleas and lorepedilums. Smaller beds also have more iris, pansies, ferns and dwarf azaleas. The side yard is bordered with pear trees and gardenias. The Ellisville Garden Club encourages everyone to help keep your community beautiful!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.