The Ellisville Garden Club has selected the home of Ms. Elouise Jordan at 206 Jessamine St. for the Yard of the Month. The English cottage-style garden is framed by a white picket fence with a ginkgo tree on the side. Daisy mums are in full bloom and create an ideal splash of color amid azaleas, asparagus ferns, daylilies, nandinas and roses. (Submitted photo)
