Patience and perseverance led to the arrest of an Ellisville man who is accused of stealing guns and other items from a home in Shady Grove last September.
Colbey Smith, 32, was arrested last week and charged with burglary of a dwelling for breaking into a residence in the 100 block of County Barn Road. Smith was accused of taking a shotgun, a .25-caliber handgun, two tattoo guns and jewelry from the home of Jules Stringer, according to the affidavit filed by Investigator Wesley Waites and read by Judge Billie Graham in Jones County Justice Court last week.
Later that September day, deputies responded to a call for a man walking on Upper Hamilton Hill Road and carrying a gun. When they arrived, Smith was walking down the road but he was not carrying a gun, according to the affidavit, and the burglary had yet to be discovered by the owner, so it hadn’t been reported.
But the next month, a county worker found the shotgun off Upper Hamilton Hill Road, and it was the one that was missing from Stringer’s residence, Investigator J.D. Carter determined. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Smith and he was picked up last week.
Smith told the judge he has a wife, two children and is a construction worker. He has no felony convictions on his record, Waites said, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has put a hold on him.
“They’re all on a detail at Parchman, so I can’t find out why they have the hold on him,” Waites told the judge.
Graham set Smith’s bond at $2,500 on the burglary charge.
“But you can’t be released until we find out what’s going on with MDOC,” she said.
If Smith is able to make bond, he was warned to not have contact with his accuser or his accuser’s family and friends.
