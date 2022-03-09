Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults signed a proclamation declaring March as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month for the City of Ellisville.
He welcomed visitors from the Ellisville Community Homes to City Hall for the signing of the proclamation.
“It gives me great pleasure and it is my honor to bring attention to these young people and their needs,” he said. “Anything we can do to bring public awareness to Ellisville State School and the services it provides is good.”
The mayor also commended ESS employees, saying, “It’s a lot more than just a job for those providing services.”
In the proclamation, Buckhaults encouraged all residents to support opportunities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the city. Those opportunities include full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities.
The proclamation also stated that people with intellectual or developmental disabilities deserve total support, respect and the acceptance of all residents of the City of Ellisville.
“All citizens are encouraged to recognize the unique strengths and contributions of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and acknowledge that they enrich the City of Ellisville and make it a better place to live for everyone,” the proclamation concluded.
Ellisville joins many other cities, organizations, and agencies throughout the nation in observing national Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
