Lt. Col. Detrick L. Ousby, a 1996 graduate of South Jones High School, is the incoming Commander 551st Signal Battalion at Fort Gordon, Ga. The Change of Command Ceremony took place on July 1.
Ousby’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (2), the Army Commendation Medal (4), the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal (2), the Iraq Campaign Medal (2), the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal.
Ousby is a native of Ellisville and received his commission into the Signal Corps from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2001, after serving four years in the Army Reserves as an enlisted soldier.
Throughout his military career, Ousby has served in numerous key leadership positions. In December 2003, Ousby deployed in support of Operation Iraq Freedom and served as a Node Center Platoon Leader for the 57th Signal Battalion, 3rd Signal Brigade. In August 2007, he deployed again to Iraq while serving as Company Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company for the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, previously located in Mannheim, Germany.
In December 2009, Ousby was selected to serve as Aide-de-Camp for the Commanding General of 311th Signal Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. In 2011, he served as the Network Operations Officer of the 4th Signal Center, 516th Signal Brigade, on Fort Shafter. He also served as the Battalion S3 of the 30th Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade. Ousby was reassigned to serve as the Battalion S3 and Battalion XO of the 551st Signal Battalion, 15th Signal Brigade, at Fort Gordon from July 2014 to July 2016.
Upon completion of his tour at Fort Gordon, Ousby was selected for his first joint assignment, where he served as a J6 operations officer for the United States Central Command in Tampa, Fla.
Ousby is a graduate of the Signal Officer Basic Course, the Signal Officer Advanced Course and the United States Army Command and General Staff College. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s in leadership from Webster University.
Ousby and his wife Regina have three children — Evelyn, 15; Katherine, 13; Brandon, 11 — his mother Jerry Elaine Moffett is still a resident of Ellisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.