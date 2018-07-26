Four teenagers from Jones County were arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for vandalism at Stringer Attendance Center, Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Taylor James Firmin, 18, Zachary Thomas Lacaze, 18, Emerald Linda Rain Parker, 19 and an unidentified 15-year-old boy were all taken into custody after deputies determined that they were the suspects.
Johnson said he received a call from a school official a little after 7 a.m. Monday with a report that the glass had been broken on a vending machine. When Deputy Joey Gressett arrived and took the report, he discovered that a camera lens on a video surveillance camera had been damaged. He also saw that the suspects may have driven on the football field and caused minor damage.
Investigator Jody White got the video and was able to identify the suspects, all of whom live in the Ellisville area, Johnson said. White is a former deputy and investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The three older teens were charged with malicious mischief and set to appear in Jasper County Justice Court on Wednesday. The juvenile was scheduled to appear in Jasper County Youth Court today (Thursday).
